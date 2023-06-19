Cudahy tactical situation, officers 'rescued' near Packard and Carpenter

CUDAHY, Wis. — Cudahy police have lifted a 'shelter in place' order after officers believed they were being shot at and had to be rescued by an armored vehicle.

According to a news release from Cudahy police, officers were called to Packard and Carpenter around 10:21 p.m. Sunday June 18, for reports of glass breaking and a person jumping "from rooftop to another."

Then officers say they heard gunshots and believed they were being shot at. "Two police officers were pinned down" and were then "rescued" by the South Shore Joint Tactical Unit’s armored vehicle.

Police said in an update a "residence of interest" was identified and that the occupants of the building cooperated with police. "No evidence of a crime was discovered," according to their statement.

Police issued a "shelter in place" order for the area as they investigated the incident. The order has since been lifted.

Release Date: 06/19/2023



Written by Thomas Poellot, Chief of Police







Cudahy, WI - On Sunday, June 18, 2023 at approximately 10:21 pm, Cudahy Police responded to a call in the 3600 block of E. Carpenter Avenue for a call of glass breaking and a person was reportedly seen jumping from one rooftop to another.







Officers reported hearing gunshots and believe they were being shot at. Two police officers were pinned down and were rescued by using the South Shore Joint Tactical Unit’s armored vehicle.







Cudahy Police Department was assisted by St. Francis, South Milwaukee, Oak Creek, Franklin, and State Patrol.







A residence of interest was identified. The occupants of the residence cooperated with the investigation. No evidence of a crime was discovered.







The matter remains under investigation.







The Cudahy Police are requesting that anyone with any information contact the Cudahy Police Department at (414) 769-2260.







It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip