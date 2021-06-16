Cudahy man charged in connection to Johnsons Park homicide

MILWAUKEE — On Monday a 33-year-old Cudahy man was charged in connection to a homicide in Johnsons Park last month.

Charles William Reddic was charged with 1st-Degree Reckless Homicide - Use of a Dangerous Weapon and Possession of a Firearm - Convicted of a Felony.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office alleges Reddic killed David Hughes in Johnsons Park in Milwaukee on May 31.

On Monday during his initial appearance, cash bond was set for Reddic at $100,000.

Reddic could face up to 75 years in prison if found guilty. He will be back in court for his preliminary hearing on June 21.

