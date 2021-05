Milwaukee police are searching for a known suspect after a deadly shooting Monday morning.

Police say an argument led to a shooting just after 10:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of W. McKinley Boulevard.

A 44-year-old man was shot as a result of the argument and died from his injuries, police said.

Police said they are searching for a known suspect and anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

