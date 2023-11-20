Crowds show up for Bishop Sedgwick Daniels' homegoing in-person and online

Grief and gratitude filled Holy Redeemer Institutional Church of God in Christ as crowds of people showed up to pay tribute to Bishop Sedgwick Daniels.

As hundreds packed Bishop Daniels' homegoing on Monday, more than 6,000 people watched the service online.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball were among those who showed up to pay their respects in person.

"What can you say? He did marvelous work," Jamar Young said about Bishop Daniels.

"It's so heartbreaking. I just can't stop crying. I just can't stop asking God why did this happen," Donna Spearman stated.

Bishop Daniels was a giant in the community and is recognized for his contributions to the Church of God in Christ, along with communities in Milwaukee and northern Illinois.

Over several decades, Bishop Daniels has been credited for making real change through his dedication to uplifting people through education and social services.

Spearman said she has known Bishop Daniels for two decades and that he inspired her to go to college.

"Everywhere he goes he's a magnet. People draw to him because he knows how to treat people. He treats people well," Spearman said.

"They raised us. A young group of boys, who come from humble beginnings," Elder Christopher Johnson shared.

Elder Christopher Johnson says Bishop Daniels had a profound impact on his life. Johnson grew up in the church and met his wife here.

"This is humongous. This has left a hole in us," Elder Johnson said.

Like so many, Johnson is mourning but keeps with him a powerful and lasting message from Bishop Daniels.

"We rely on the strength that there is nothing too hard for God."

Bishop Daniels died at 64 years old.

