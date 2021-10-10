Watch
Crosby hits 49-yarder after 3 misses, Packers top Bengals

AJ Mast/AP
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) kicks a field goal from he hold of Corey Bojorquez in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Mason Crosby, Corey Bojorquez
Posted at 4:08 PM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 17:08:33-04

CINCINNATI — Mason Crosby hit a 49-yard field goal in overtime after missing three straight attempts as the Green Bay Packers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 25-22.

The typically reliable Crosby missed potential winners with 2:12 and then 3 seconds left in regulation and missed another attempt in overtime before finally winning it. Heading into the game he was 44 of 46 on field goal attempts since the start of the 2019 season.

The Bengals’ Evan McPherson also missed shots that could have won the game with 26 seconds left in regulation and again in overtime.

