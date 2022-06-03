'Critical incident' in Juneau County, AG Kaul to attend press briefing

MAUSTON, Wis. — Authorities in Juneau County are responding to a "critical incident" near Mauston Friday afternoon.

The state Department of Justice said Attorney General Josh Kaul and Juneau County Sheriff Matt Oleson are set to attend a press briefing regarding the incident at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities did not give any other details on what happened.

Channel 3000 from Madison reports deputies have been in the area of Highway 58 since at least 7:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

