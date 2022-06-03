Watch
'Critical incident' in Juneau County, AG Kaul to attend press briefing

Authorities near the scene of the "critical incident" on Friday.
Posted at 3:37 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 16:46:10-04

MAUSTON, Wis. — Authorities in Juneau County are responding to a "critical incident" near Mauston Friday afternoon.

The state Department of Justice said Attorney General Josh Kaul and Juneau County Sheriff Matt Oleson are set to attend a press briefing regarding the incident at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities did not give any other details on what happened.

Channel 3000 from Madison reports deputies have been in the area of Highway 58 since at least 7:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

