Crisis on the rise in the City of Milwaukee: Armed carjackings

MILWAUKEE — While Milwaukee police have reduced the number of car thefts by 43% over the last three years, another crisis is increasing that could be far more deadly. Armed carjackings.

Police say armed carjackings are up 36% over the last three years. TMJ4 spoke to Milwaukee's police chief and mayor about how they hope to bring those numbers down.

So far this year, we've seen 343 armed carjackings, already surpassing last year's numbers and the year before that. One of them ended in gunfire with an assistant pastor from Miracle Temple Church being shot. The suspect's vehicle in the carjacking near 55th and Custer two weeks ago is described as a Jeep Cherokee with the license plate: 193-ZUG. The SUV is very dark green in color.

Milwaukee's police chief says these are young "crews" who are terrorizing the community... in all parts of our city.

Chief Jeffrey Norman offered the following advice, "If there is somebody with a weapon, please cooperate. You can replace the car. You can replace those valuables you cannot replace your life."

The mayor, Cavalier Johnson, pointed out that many of these stolen vehicles have guns in them that have been recovered at crime scenes. He says he's called on the legislature to introduce bills that would curb gun violence.

"There has to be space where we're able to work together even on the margins to get something done," Mayor Johnson said.

The mayor also wants the punishment to be harsher for those who steal guns and use them in other crimes. But, the mayor and police chief say it is going to take more than just them to change these numbers around, stating everyone must do their part to make our community safe.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip