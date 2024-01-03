Criminals target local grocer in attempt to steal customer information

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — Police are investigating a popular, local grocery store after a skimmer was found at one of its cash registers.

Last week, Germantown Police said they found a skimmer at a self-checkout at their local Sendik's on Mequon Road.

Frequent shoppers told TMJ4 they had no idea and are now working to check their bank statements.

"Amazed. I didn't really think it would happen here," one shopper, Linda Kent, said.

"Surprised, cause somebody's at that counter watching," another shopper, Debbie Wichman, said.

A shock for those Sendik's shoppers who are regulars at the Germantown location.

"I don't know what's safe anymore," Wichman told TMJ4.

This is the device detectives said criminals installed last week at the self-checkout in Sendik's.

"Some are overlay devices that sit on top of a unit, some almost take the place of the keypad, there are some devices that use small pinhole cameras that are mounted in a local device," Germantown Police Detective, Brian Ball, said.

Ball said those devices are stealing your information.

"It's taking any data that's contained within the protected mag strip or the card itself which would be the card number, the CVV codes, names, zip codes, anything that might be available," Ball explained.

Ball said in this case, surveillance video showed one person distracting an employee while the other installed the device within seconds.

If you're at a self-checkout, a gas station, or any unattended card device and pin pad, Ball recommends you inspect before you swipe.

"Just a little shake on it sometimes is enough to identify a loose part. If you're shaking it and it's wiggling and pieces are coming off, it may be in your best interest to move onto a different spot," Ball added.

Ball said it's also best to use the chip or touchless pay feature on your card for maximum security. Even Apple or Google Pay has a high encryption for your protection.

"I think it's always a concern. You gotta be on the ball about it, but they're always going to be one step ahead," Wichman said.

Detectives said at this time, they don't know if anyone's information was compromised. Police are encouraging folks who shopped at the Germantown Sendik's between Dec. 28 and Dec. 30 to check their bank statements and accounts.

Police said a Sendik's employee noticed something wasn't right at the register and reported it.

TMJ4 News made multiple attempts to reach out to Sendik's for comment and never heard back.

