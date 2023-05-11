Cricket Chinese Academy in Milwaukee teaches Chinese language, culture to students

MILWAUKEE — Sharing the Chinese culture and language with everyone; that’s been the goal of Cricket Chinese Academy in Milwaukee for the past two decades.

The academy was founded in 2000 after two parents with adopted children from China wanted to keep them in touch with their heritage.

Classes today are still providing the same comfort for adoptive parents and their kids.

In a recorded testimony, Cricket Chinese Academy parent, Michelle, explained why she was searching for Mandarin classes in Milwaukee: “We adopted our daughter from China so my husband and I wanted to be able to continue her heritage.”

Jingbo Liu, the principal of the academy, is a mother of three and an electrical engineer who volunteers her time at the school to keep the Chinese heritage in Southeast Wisconsin growing.

“I’m proud of where I come from. I have been living in the States for a long time, so my biggest motivation is wanting to pass the culture to the second generation,” said Liu.

Classes at Cricket Academy are specifically aimed toward non-Chinese heritage families - or families who do not speak Mandarin primarily at home.

They teach classes for students as young as three-years-old to teenagers. They’ve even developed a course specifically for parents to learn alongside their kids.

Volunteer and Vice Principal, Joe Sze, says the school has brought together students from all parts of the world.

“We have students from Ukraine, from Mexico, and from other countries that are all over, right here trying to embed themselves into growing together with us.”

Liu and Sze walked with TMJ4 through Lalumeire Hall in Marquette where all the classes are held and showed us where the students learn each week.

“I feel like it’s very important for us to represent ourselves in different communities in the area. As well as language and cultural events, it’s the best way to blend ourselves in and give everybody a taste of what we can offer,” said Sze.

The academy hosts several community events throughout the year and has a new partnership with the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum. They say anyone who is looking to learn at any age is welcome.

