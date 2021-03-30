Crews search for two people on Lake Winnebago after they were thrown from canoe

"Very dangerous lake conditions" caused by weather on Monday led to a several hours-long search for two people who fell from a canoe on Lake Winnebago.

A 911 was made just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday by one of two people in distress on a canoe in Lake Winnebago. According to the Fond Du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the person called 911, and both individuals were inside the canoe at the time of the call. Both were eventually thrown from the canoe and the 911 call was disconnected.

A multi-agency search was initiated but neither victim has been located.

The sheriff's office said weather and four-to-five-feet waves caused the rescue boat to strike the bottom several times in areas normally with no concern of water depth. Officials say those harsh conditions made for "very dangerous lake conditions" for the victims and rescuers.

The search effort from the air continues into Tuesday morning.

No other information was released.

