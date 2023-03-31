Three houses damaged in fire near 35th and Brown in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski confirmed three homes were damaged in a large fire Friday morning.

Crews are currently on the scene of the fire near 35th and Brown.

Smoke could be seen all the way from TMJ4's camera on the Marquette University campus.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department's online records, the fire started around 10:19 a.m. and it's a second-alarm fire.

TMJ4 Scene of the fire.

TMJ4

TMJ4

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

