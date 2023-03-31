Watch Now
Three houses damaged in fire near 35th and Brown in Milwaukee

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department's online records, the fire started around 10:19 a.m.
Crews are currently on the scene of a large fire near 35th and State. Smoke can be seen all the way from TMJ4's camera on the Marquette University campus.
Poster image (19).jpg
Posted at 10:49 AM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 12:39:38-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski confirmed three homes were damaged in a large fire Friday morning.

Crews are currently on the scene of the fire near 35th and Brown.

Smoke could be seen all the way from TMJ4's camera on the Marquette University campus.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department's online records, the fire started around 10:19 a.m. and it's a second-alarm fire.

IMG_2458.jpg
Scene of the fire.
Poster image (21).jpg
Poster image (22).jpg

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

