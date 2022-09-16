Two dogs rescued from large structure fire in Brookfield, no injuries reported

BROOKFIELD — The Brookfield Fire Department said it responded to a large structure fire Friday morning near Bradee and Shore Line.

The assistant fire chief said the fire started on the second floor near the attic. No one was injured but two dogs had to be rescued from the home.

Officials said the fire didn't spread to any other house, and it was contained within 45 minutes.

About 15 different agencies responded to the area, and there was a water main break but officials said it didn't affect the fire department's response.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

