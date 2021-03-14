Menu

Crews contain electrical building fire at Green Bay hospital

Posted at 2:35 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 15:35:43-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a fire in an electrical building at St. Mary’s Hospital in Green Bay caused about $100,000 worth of damage.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a call about 7:45 p.m. Saturday and discovered a small fire in a service room of the adjacent building.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the room. Authorities say the hospital remained in full operation during the incident and no patient care was impacted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

