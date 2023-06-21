Firefighters rescue two people from third floor balcony during West Allis apartment fire

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Two people had to be rescued from a third-floor balcony during a West Allis apartment fire Tuesday morning.

The West Allis Fire Department Deputy Chief, Kyle Novak, told reporters that around 7 a.m. the department got numerous simultaneous 911 calls regarding a fire near 89th and Maple. Fire crews could see the smoke from the department and declared it a first-alarm fire within 30 seconds of the first 911 call.

"From what I remember, we're all dead asleep and someone's banging on my door just screaming, 'There's a fire, there's a fire,' essentially causing a panic for everyone in the building. My first thought was just to get the kid get out; I got my daughter," Carols Sanchez, a resident in the building, said.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming out of several floors and began a "valiant and brave" attack.

TMJ4 No one was injured in a West Allis apartment fire Wednesday.

Two people were rescued off a third-floor balcony before firefighters were asked to pull out due to high heat and visibility issues.

Novak said one firefighter was separated from his crew while inside and had to call Mayday. However, within one minute of his call, he was reunited with his crew.

All the occupants of the fire are accounted for and were not injured. Plus, none of the more than 60 firefighters sustained any injuries while battling the flames. The fire was deemed under control about 90 minutes after the first units arrived on the scene.

Fire departments from Wauwatosa, Milwaukee, and Greenfield all responded to the fire, along with the West Allis Police and Water Departments.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, according to Novak, and the department is limiting activity inside the building due to smoke and water damage. Damage surveys haven't been conducted yet, but West Allis Fire said all eight units are likely inhabitable.

The Red Cross said it's aware of the fire and will be assisting residents.

"It's unreal, I'm devastated. We got out and that's the best thing. You can replace things, but I have photos and that's not going to be replaced. But I'm praying," another resident, Belinda Missaelly said.

