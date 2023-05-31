Crews battle large apartment fire in West Allis, near Wollmar and Wildwood

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Crews battled a large apartment fire in West Allis Wednesday morning.

TMJ4 News had a crew on the scene as local fire departments worked to put out the blaze near Wollmar and Wildwood.

Few details have been released on the fire, which started around 4:30 a.m. TMJ4 is working to learn more about injuries, what started the fire, and how many people have been displaced.

The Red Cross confirmed it is assisting residents at the apartment complex but could not provide additional details.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

