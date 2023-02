MILWAUKEE — Crews battled a house fire near 41st and Auer in Milwaukee Friday morning amid freezing temperatures and several inches of fresh snow.

TMJ4 The scene of the 41st and Auer fire.

Firefighters were called to the second-alarm fire around 4 a.m., according to calls for service.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office tells TMJ4 News they were not called to the scene, suggesting no one has died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

