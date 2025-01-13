Crews battle house fire at 28th and Hadley amid frigid cold, winds

Crews battled a house fire amid cold temperatures in Milwaukee on Monday.
Everyone who lives inside the home at 28th and Hadley was evacuated. At least three people had to be rescued from the top porch of the home.
Fire crews were still working on the scene as of 1 p.m. Monday.
Massive holes could be seen on both sides of the home's roof as crews continued to fight fires on the inside walls of the home.
Watch: Fire crews battle blaze at 28th and Hadley:
Frigid temperatures and strong winds in Milwaukee contributed to the difficulty of the firefighting effort.
"When we have extreme weather, whether that's hot or cold, we plan for additional resources to give our folks a break. It's hard enough work to do, then you throw in the layers of the extreme weather and it just makes everything more complicated," a fire captain on the scene told TMJ4 News.
The family had two dogs and three cats inside the home. The two dogs were rescued, but the family isn't sure about the whereabouts of the cats.
There's no word yet on any injuries in the fire.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.