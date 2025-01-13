Crews battled a house fire amid cold temperatures in Milwaukee on Monday.

Everyone who lives inside the home at 28th and Hadley was evacuated. At least three people had to be rescued from the top porch of the home.

Fire crews were still working on the scene as of 1 p.m. Monday.

Massive holes could be seen on both sides of the home's roof as crews continued to fight fires on the inside walls of the home.

Watch: Fire crews battle blaze at 28th and Hadley:

Fire crews battle house fire at 28th and Hadley amid frigid cold, winds

Frigid temperatures and strong winds in Milwaukee contributed to the difficulty of the firefighting effort.

"When we have extreme weather, whether that's hot or cold, we plan for additional resources to give our folks a break. It's hard enough work to do, then you throw in the layers of the extreme weather and it just makes everything more complicated," a fire captain on the scene told TMJ4 News.

The family had two dogs and three cats inside the home. The two dogs were rescued, but the family isn't sure about the whereabouts of the cats.

There's no word yet on any injuries in the fire.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error