Cream Skills Basketball Association teaches life skills to at-risk kids

MILWAUKEE — The Cream Skills Basketball Association is a pro-style summer basketball league that was started by Nigel Harvey. It's a league that is dedicated to at-risk kids.

"The young people think it's about basketball," Armen Hadjinian says. "But it's really about mentorship during training camp. The kids learn about life skills and financial literacy."

They held their annual draft on the campus at MATC. It was set up just like the NBA draft. The kids were drafted in order, onto eight different teams. Jerry Moore had the honor of being the number one overall selection. He's looking to grow as a person, from playing in the league.

"You know like training mentorship," Jerry explains. "Like they were talking about, just really help my game next season, and truly experience summer basketball."

Nigel wants to send a message to the kids who participated in the draft.

"There are people in the community that care," Nigel beams. "And that there are people in the community for them. There's constant love for them, that helps fill the void and give them a safety blanket."

CSBA can play a pivotal role in turning a kid's life around. Terri Irving's son was drafted into the league back in 2017.

"When he joined training camp, he became more entrepreneurial focused," Terri says. "He developed his own business at the age of seventeen. It taught him how to be his own boss with his finances. He's going to be graduating from MATC very soon."

