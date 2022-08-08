Cream puff drive-thru: Here's how to get your Wisconsin State Fair treats to go

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — A Wisconsin State Fair staple is back and available to take on the go!

For the next five days, the Original Cream Puffs will be available to pick up before the Wisconsin State Fair starts.

Those with the annual event say they’re expecting to sell close to 400,000 of these beauties before the fair wraps up.

Interested buyers can come down to pick up their pre-orders through this Friday, August 12.

Drivers can pull up and pick up their packs from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. each day.

It costs $17 for a 3 pack of cream puffs and $28 for a pack of 6.

State Fair Director of Public Relations Tess Kerksen says this time slot gives people an outlet to get their puffs early before starting their day.

“We know people are going to come out to the fair and they're going to buy a 6-pack or a 3-pack to take home. But, this is just a really great way to bring them home, bring them to the office, bring them to church, wherever you go. You can bring a little love with you,” said Kerksen.

If you haven’t put in your order, don’t worry, you’ve still got time because rganizers say pre-orders can still be made online. To learn more, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip