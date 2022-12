SHOREWOOD, Wis. — TMJ4 News currently has crews on the scene of a crash near Wilson and Capitol.

One vehicle was involved in the crash and was left laying on its side near the center divider in the westbound lanes.

Traffic is closed in both directions between Estabrook and Wilson.

Shorewood police said the vehicle had been traveling east when it crashed. The lone occupant was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital.

