Crash involving school bus, MCTS bus at Milwaukee library

MILWAUKEE — A crash between a Milwaukee County Transit System bus and a school bus forced the school bus into the Center Street Library in Milwaukee Friday morning.

TMJ4 News' Ubah Ali reports as of now, West Fond Du Lac Ave and West Center Street are taped off to traffic, which is being rerouted.

A city of Milwaukee official tells TMJ4 News that no library staff or patrons inside the library were injured because the crash happened before the building opened for the day.

The official continued that Center Street library will be closed on Friday while damage is assessed. Department of Public Works crews are there boarding up a damaged window, the official said.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the crash.

No information yet regarding injuries.

