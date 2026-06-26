Crash closes I-41 near Silver Spring Drive

MILWAUKEE — Interstate 41 northbound is closed at Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee County due to a crash.

Crews responded to the scene around 5:30 Friday morning. Video from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows traffic at a standstill, which a SUV flipped on its side and windows busted out. Southbound traffic is also impacted.

It is unclear at this time if anyone is hurt.

TMJ4 is reaching out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office for more information and will provide updates when available.

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