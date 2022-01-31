Watch
Cousins is Rodgers' injury sub for Pro Bowl for 3rd time

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 15:49:01-05

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Kirk Cousins will be the Pro Bowl injury replacement for Aaron Rodgers for a third time.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback was added to the NFC roster for the game in Las Vegas. Rodgers played much of the season for the Green Bay Packers with a broken toe.

Cousins was also picked as the fill-in for Rodgers after the 2019 season with Minnesota and after the 2016 season with Washington. The 33-year-old Cousins was one of two players in the NFL this season with 30-plus touchdown passes and fewer than 10 interceptions. Rodgers was the other.

