Court records show armed man shot dead by West Allis police should not have been at address in first place

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — We now know the identity of the man police say was armed with a knife and shot dead by four West Allis officers. He is identified as 36-year-old Justin Gonzales.

We looked into Gonzales' past, and why court records show he should not have been at that West Allis address in the first place.

It was a horrifying scene on Thursday — where West Allis Police received the report of “family trouble” at a home near 71st and Greenfield. The reports were that a man was holding a knife. Police scanner traffic shows officers knew who it was before they got there, where an officer was heard saying on the scanner, “We were out here earlier tonight. Justin Gonzales has a temporary restraining order he is in the house now yelling at people.”

It is an address the West Allis police chief later told us had a history of domestic violence issues. Court records show Justin Gonzales had a temporary restraining order filed against him on September 19. Domestic abuse was cited. A court hearing was set for Monday. Police say he was at the petitioner’s door Thursday morning.

The West Allis police chief said four of his officers fired their guns. Gonzales was killed at the scene. All of those officers are now on administrative leave as Wauwatosa Police investigate.

Carmen Pitre is the president of Sojourner Family Peace Center. She tells us this case should show the realities of what can happen when someone files for a restraining order, “We talk about what are the safety measures how do we make your house more secure? Do you want to relocate?“

We have learned the same petitioner filed for a restraining order back in 2021, and a judge granted the order for a year.

Pitre says some restraining orders can last from one year to a decade long. She warns it is never enough for someone to decide to stop, “And it speaks to how dangerous this issue is.”

Anyone who feels they are in a domestic violence situation, are urged to seek out an advocacy organization like Sojourner Family Peace Center — you can click here to reach them or call their 24-hour domestic violence hotline at: (414) 933-2722.

Also, you can click here to learn more about all the options available in Milwaukee County.

You can also call the Domestic Violence Hotline 24/7 at: (800) 799-7233.

