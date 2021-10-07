Court records: Police bust massive marijuana farm in Franklin, Wis.

FRANKLIN — Police say they busted a massive marijuana farm in Franklin, Wis. They're working on destroying the crops, but no charges have been filed in the case.

Police say it's steps from homes.

Confidential informants tipped off the Franklin Police Department back in August, after they told police they saw and smelled marijuana.

"This is not your college roommate's basement grow operation," said Franklin Mayor Steve Olson.

Olson says the alleged massive marijuana grow operation was on a scale not usually seen inside any city limits.

"I was astonished when I found out the extent of the grow operation," he said.

In a search warrant applied for by Franklin police, officers say their informants saw thousands of marijuana plants inside greenhouses. And when officers showed up to check it out, they smelled what they said was a strong odor of marijuana.

"This was a manufacturing operation that was doing it for lots of profit and a lot of plants," said Mayor Olson.

The property owner leases out the land. He told police and TMJ4 News when we talked to him off camera Wednesday night that he knew the land was being used to grow hemp, and that it was not a full-scale marijuana grow.

Court documents show items listed as drugs were seized from the property, but do not specify the amount of THC or the chemical responsible for marijuana's psychological effects which would make it illegal.

The search warrant shows a company out of Brookfield is leasing the land, and that a permit had been applied to grow hemp on the street where these green houses sit. But there's a discrepancy in the address.

On Wednesday local law enforcement and crews from the state's department of agriculture carried out a destroy order, pulling and removing the plants.

On Thursday, whatever is left is expected to be burned. The district attorney's office says they are waiting on the police department to issue a final investigation report and request criminal charges. The mayor believes his department has done all that and it's on the DA to move it forward.

