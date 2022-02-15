Couple celebrates 71 years of marriage with honor from Milwaukee Common Council

MILWAUKEE — It was a special Valentine's Day for one Milwaukee couple. Not only are they celebrating 71 years of marriage this month, but they received a recognition from the city of Milwaukee’s Common Council.

Chet and Vera Gardeski got married on February 3, 1951 in Milwaukee shortly after he returned from the war. They were introduced by common friends.

They say the secret to this lasting marriage has been not only their similar interests, but their differences too.

“I think we both had different interests. I was interested in antiques. Chet was in baseball almost all his life,” said Vera.

But the basics of a strong relationship are here too, Chet says.

“It takes a lot of patience, a lot of tolerance and a lot of communication,” he says.

Now 98 and 93 respectively, Chet and Vera celebrated Valentine’s Day 2022 with their Milwaukee Alderman at Maxie’s Southern Restaurant.

While that may sound odd, the three have known each other for 20 years and have become friends.

Alderman Michael Murphy authored a resolution recognizing the couple’s long marriage in Milwaukee and the common council officially recognized their anniversary.

As the proclamation reads, “Chet and Vera were blessed with a wonderful and loving family that includes four children, one grandchild, and two great grandchildren.”

