County works to find affordable housing plans for homeless population at Park and Rides

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) said they were going to void citations that they gave out early Friday morning at the Holt Avenue Park and Ride.

“Citations were never a part of the plan; they were never discussed,” Milwaukee County Supervisor Caroline Gómez-Tom explained.

Supervisor Gómez-Tom oversees District 14. She tells TMJ4 she was heartbroken when she first heard about MPD giving the tickets out.

“They were able to void those tickets but unfortunately some of the damage is already done. Because we have built trust with folks here.”

Trust that Eva Welch, the director of Street Angels, says could have been impacted.

“Folks are definitely shook up because they thought that they were working on getting housing plans with the county. I know the county has been there often working with folks,” Welch explained.

According to Supervisor Gómez-Tom, she helped build a network of support for the park and ride at the end of September.

“Our goal is to get them into long-term housing, and they can stay here in the meantime.”

However, she says it takes time.

“Our housing outreach team, they’re working with individual case managers to really help with their specific situation. So that they can find that housing that works for them.”

Between the Holt and College Avenue Park and Rides, 25 people have moved into housing. There are 19 more to go.

“For many folks that end up being street homeless, the only way that they’re going to recover is with help,” Welch said.

TMJ4 asked if these residents wanted to live in a parking lot. Welch said, “Absolutely not. I know they don’t want to be living in a parking lot, that’s why almost every single one of them is working with the county on a housing plan.”

Both Welch and Supervisor Gómez-Tom say the lack of affordable housing is a concern.

“Affordable housing is a problem in Milwaukee County, we want to address it. But it’s something that didn’t happen in a day, and it won’t get fixed in a day,” Supervisor Gómez-Tom said.

