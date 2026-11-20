MADISON, Wis. — The road to a state championship is not just a big moment for the players. It is also a big moment for the family, friends and classmates who helped support them along the way.

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The road to a state championship is not just a big moment for the players. It is also a big moment for the family, friends and classmates who helped support them along the way.

For one Pewaukee family, supporting the Pirates at Camp Randall meant bringing a cheering section about 30 people strong.

TMJ4 Kristin Higgins (center is purple sunglasses) with the members of her family who flew or drove in for the game.

Kristin Higgins was there to support her son, Jake Higgins, number 66 for Pewaukee, who plays center and long snapper.

“That’s grandma, grandpa. Then other grandma, grandpa and godmother,” Higgins said while pointing out just some of the family members who made the trip.

TMJ4 Kristin Higgins cheers for her son Jake at the state football championships.

When asked how many people the family brought to the game, Higgins had a simple answer: “Like 30.”

Some relatives traveled hundreds of miles to make sure they were there.

Jake's grandparents flew in from Florida and even changed their vacation plans so they would not miss the game.

TMJ4 Cheryl Oliva better known to her family as Nonna, postponed her cruise to see her grandson play.

“We postponed our cruise,” Cheryl Oliva said.

Another relative drove in from Oklahoma to surprise his mother.

“He drove in from Oklahoma and surprised his mom,” Higgins said.

The passion for the Pirates extended beyond Jake's family.

Pewaukee High School students also got an early start to make sure they could cheer on their classmates at Camp Randall. Some left home as early as 5:30 a.m.

TMJ4 Ella Kuglatsch (center), Pewaukee High School Senior got up early to drive her friends to the state championship game to cheer on the football team.

Finn McManus and his friends made their way to the front row, ready to show off their Pewaukee pride.

“We love Pewaukee,” McManus said.

But underneath the excitement of a state championship was something more personal. For McManus, the players on the field are friends he has grown up with.

“It is amazing watching my best friends that I have known since kindergarten,” McManus said. “Honestly, I am so proud of them no matter what.”

TMJ4 Finn McManus (center with painted face) drove in with his friends to be among the first in the stadium.

For the families in the stands, seeing their loved ones compete on one of the biggest stages in Wisconsin high school football made the long drives, early mornings and changed vacation plans worth it.

“It is an important event in one life. It affects all of us, 100 percent,” Oliva said.

Pewaukee also received some encouragement from three familiar names before the game. NFL players and former NFL player JJ, TJ, and Derek Watt, who grew up in Pewaukee, contacted the team to wish the Pirates luck.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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