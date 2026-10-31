Truck crashes into Menomonee Falls salon, forcing temporary closure; owner thankful no one else was hurt

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis — A truck crashed into a mixed-use building in Menomonee Falls around 6:30 p.m. Friday, displacing residents and forcing Pink Lemonade Salon & Spa to temporarily close.

The Menomonee Falls Fire Department says the driver was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. No one else was hurt.

"I'm just happy that nobody was hurt. Hopefully the driver is okay," said Pink Lemonade Salon & Spa owner Jamie Kolatzki.

TMJ4 Jamie Kolatzki owns Pink Lemonade Salon & Spa

The salon was closed at the time of the crash.

"We were closed; we were the only business closed, so thankfully it was ours and didn't hurt anybody else," Kolatzki said.

Watch the video report here:

Truck crashes into Menomonee Falls salon, forcing temporary closure

Chrissy Shepard owns Just Kiln Time next door and was there with several customers at the time of the crash. She believes the driver had a medical emergency.

"If it happened any time sooner, it would have been our building with our customers in it. So thank God, I mean thank God it happened when it happened, cause nobody was hurt," Shepard said.

TMJ4 Chrissy Shepard owns Just Kiln Time next door to Pink Lemonade Salon

The corner of the building that was hit was structurally compromised according to the Menomonee Falls Fire Department. A restoration company had to shore up and stabilize the corner before the truck could be removed.

"There was glass everywhere; the light pole was down and almost bent. It was nothing like I'd ever seen before," said Pink Lemonade Salon hairstylist Jordan Robinson.

TMJ4 Jordan Robinson works as a hairstylist at Pink Lemonade Salon & Spa

The building is a mixed-use residential and commercial property. The Menomonee Falls Fire Department says occupants are displaced until the building is deemed structurally stable.

"Fortunately, they all had places to go and had support as well, so as soon as the building is safe, they will be back in, and I hope it is really quick," Kolatzki said.

For now, Pink Lemonade Salon must temporarily close.

"I'm also nervous just because of the holidays. This is our busy season; this is supposed to be a really exciting time for our clients, so I am a little bit nervous about what that looks like, especially for my family and my job and just our community," Robinson said.

"We are for sure closed on Monday, and hopefully the structure will be deemed safe. We can work without windows as long as it's safe," Kolatzki said.

Kolatzki and Robinson are thankful for the support Pink Lemonade Salon has already received from the community.

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