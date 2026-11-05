New Berlin elementary school students get a hands-on look at future jobs

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Hundreds of students at Elmwood Elementary in New Berlin got a chance to explore what their futures could look like during a school-wide career fair.

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TMJ4 Elmwood Elementary career fair gives New Berlin students a hands-on look at future jobs

More than 600 students, from 4K through sixth grade, took part in the event. More than 20 local businesses and community organizations participated, giving students a hands-on look at a variety of careers.

TMJ4 Students interview each other at the Elmwood Elementary career fair.

Instead of simply hearing about different jobs, students got the chance to try some of them out and learn more about what professionals do every day.

TMJ4 Students interview each other at the Elmwood Elementary career fair.

One of those careers was journalism. Students had the opportunity to step into the role of a reporter and get a taste of what it’s like to work at TMJ4 News.

The career fair was designed to introduce students to a wide range of possibilities and help them start thinking about the jobs they may want to pursue someday.

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