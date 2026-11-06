TOWN OF GENESEE, Wis. — For decades, visitors have been able to hike the trails and explore Retzer Nature Center without paying a parking fee. That could soon change under a proposal from Waukesha County.

TMJ4 Retzer Nature Center trail entrance.

WATCH: Many visitors upset to learn Retzer Nature Center could charge a fee

Many visitors upset to learn Retzer Nature Center could charge a fee

The county's interim county executive, Tom Farley, proposed adding a fee at Retzer as part of the 2027 budget. The county says the fee would bring Retzer in line with other county parks that already charge parking and lake-access fees. If approved, visitors could pay for daily admission or use a county park pass.

The county also says Retzer does not generate enough money through rentals, permits and other nontax revenue to cover its operating expenses. Revenue from a parking fee would help cover operating costs for the county park system.

TMJ4 Tim Schultz

Some visitors, however, say Retzer's free access is part of what has made the nature center special.

“I think it would be a shame,” visitor Tim Schultz said.

Cayden Retzer, who is not related to the Retzer family, said he spent a significant part of his childhood visiting the nature center.

“It was a pretty decent chunk of my childhood,” he said.

TMJ4 Cayden Retzer grew up near Retzer Nature Center and has regularly used it since he was a child.

Retzer said he understands there are costs associated with maintaining county parks, but he questions adding another fee for taxpayers.

“I think we get taxed enough as is,” Retzer said. “If it is just another way to get more money out of us, I’m not particularly cool with that.”

TMJ4 Trails at Retzer Nature Center

Other visitors said a parking fee would not stop them from coming.

“I don’t care one way or the other. I would come still for pay,” Julie Ryan said.

TMJ4 Julie Ryan

Retzer Nature Center's history dates back more than 50 years. When Florence Retzer died in 1973, she donated her property to Waukesha County for use as a park and nature center.

No final decision on the proposed parking fee has been made. The Waukesha County Board would have to approve the proposal before it could take effect.

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