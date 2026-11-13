Eagleville parents push to save charter school ahead of Mukwonago School Board vote

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Parents and community members are making a final push to save Eagleville Elementary Charter School as the Mukwonago School Board prepares to vote on its potential closure.

More than a dozen parents gathered to voice concerns over the proposal, saying they have been calling, texting and emailing district leaders since the superintendent recommended closing the school.

TMJ4 Eagleville parent Courtney Bogunovic and Ashley Wright

Parents say they don't believe potential alternatives to closing Eagleville are getting enough consideration.

“You are arguably taking away the only thing that sets this district apart, that is different from a traditional public school,” Eagleville parent Courtney Bogunovic said.

TMJ4 Eagleville Elementary Charter School is one of four elementary schools in the Mukwonago School District.

Eagleville is a public charter school that focuses on outdoor-based learning.

The district has cited declining enrollment as one reason for considering the closure and says there is room at its other elementary schools for Eagleville students.

Parents, however, argue that Eagleville itself has maintained enrollment. Some also say they would consider leaving the Mukwonago School District altogether if the school closes.

TMJ4's Rebecca Klopf asked a group of parents how many planned to stay in the district if Eagleville shuts down. No one raised their hand.

When Rebecca asked how many children those families currently have in the Mukwonago School District, parents indicated a total of 24 children.

TMJ4 Parent holds a sign asking to save Eagleville Elementary.

Parents argue losing those students could also mean losing funding that follows them.

“You are losing that money that my student would bring into the district,” Bogunovic said.

District cites higher cost of operating Eagleville

The superintendent has said Eagleville is the district's most expensive elementary school on a per-pupil basis.

The district says it costs approximately $15,000 per student to operate the school, roughly $1,000 to $2,000 more per student than its other elementary schools. The district is also facing a $1.2 million deficit.

TMJ4 Parents hold signs in support of Eagleville Elementary.

Some parents have questioned why the district is considering closing Eagleville while pursuing other projects, including work on the high school's locker room and weight room.

The superintendent says those projects are funded with capital dollars approved through a referendum and that money cannot instead be used for day-to-day school operations.

Parents say they are working on other ways to help keep Eagleville open. They say private donations have already been secured and that the school's charter status could potentially give it access to as much as $1.2 million in grants.

They want the district to take a closer look at those possibilities before making a final decision.

“It is a rash decision,” Bogunovic said. “You are going to lose potentially more than you are going to gain.”

The Mukwonago School Board is scheduled to consider the potential closure of Eagleville Elementary at its Monday meeting at 6 p.m.

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