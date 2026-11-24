WEST BEND, Wis. — A youth basketball organization in West Bend is under investigation for financial misconduct.

The Washington County Sheriff's Department is looking into the West Bend East Junior Suns Boys Basketball Club, accusing the president of embezzlement.

Marcus Aarsvold Youth basketball club in West Bend faces embezzlement investigation by sheriff's office

The president was arrested and released, and is not being named because he has not been formally charged yet.

TMJ4 News emailed the organization, which declined to speak on camera but sent a statement.

On Nov. 12, the Junior Suns board identified transactions that raised concerns about the use of club funds and brought the records to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. The investigation remains open, and the Department has advised us that formal charges are expected in the near future. We appreciate the Department’s prompt response and the time and care they’ve devoted to this matter.



As coaches and Junior Suns parents ourselves, we are deeply disappointed and disheartened by what’s alleged. Our families and volunteers give so much to this program, which makes this especially difficult to process.



The program director is no longer involved in running the Junior Suns and no longer has access to club funds. Lucas Lauderback and Kevin Doornek are managing the club for the remainder of the season.



With the district combining its high schools next year, this was already scheduled to be the final season of East youth boys basketball. Practices, games, and tournaments will continue as planned. Our focus is on making sure the boys can keep playing, developing, and enjoying basketball with their teammates through the rest of the season.

Lucas Lauderback and Kevin Doornek

Two coaches, Lucas Lauderback and Kevin Doornek, said they're running the nonprofit youth organization now, confirming the president was removed.

The school district does not run the club, which is for basketball players in 3rd-8th grade.

All practices, games and tournaments will go on as scheduled.

Marcus Aarsvold Youth basketball club in West Bend faces embezzlement investigation by sheriff's office

The sheriff's office said they hope to finish the investigation in two weeks, and then it's up to the district attorney to file formal charges.

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