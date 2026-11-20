WEST BEND, Wis. — More than a year ago, TMJ4 News brought you the story of a 60-year-old West Bend Fire Station 1 so decrepit that urine would sometimes leak onto fire trucks due to old piping and cracked ceilings.

Now, the city is nearly finished building a brand new station, and TMJ4 News got a sneak peek inside before it opens.

When someone drives by West Bend, chances are they've seen the brand new West Bend Fire Station 1 being built from the ground up right along the highway.

Marcus Aarsvold West Bend nears completion of nearly $25 million fire station built to last 75 years and survive disasters

West Bend Fire Chief Les Norin said the nearly $25 million project is worth the price because the new building will last 75 years and serve as a protection hub in case of a tornado or other natural disasters.

"It's right along the highway, a lot of people are seeing it, and we've seen the questions out there," Norin said. "Why so big? Why this? Why here? And we did put a lot of thought into it."

Chief Norin said the new location on Washington Street could shave a minute off response times, allowing crews to get out faster and more safely than they could

"Not only is it for the fire department," he said. "But it really is for the community in other ways because it's going to be an investment in emergency preparedness should we have a large-scale disaster in the City of West Bend or even in the surrounding communities."

Battalion Chief Jeff Gustafson has been working on the project for five years. It includes a new training simulation building that will help the department attract and train career firefighters who, he said, will then want to stay because of the state-of-the-art facility.

Marcus Aarsvold West Bend Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeff Gustafson and Fire Chief Les Norin are preparing for Fire Station 1 to become fully operational

"So, this is a huge game changer for this department and this area," Gustafson said. "A lot of people are not volunteers really anymore. They're not getting their experience from that, and that's something we really used to count on. A lot are coming in with zero fire experience."

The new station also has an updated call system that alerts firefighters quicker so they're on the road faster, plus more intense cleaning methods for firefighters to wash their gear and themselves.

The fire team plans to be fully operational in the new building in two weeks with an grand opening tour scheduled for Dec. 2.

"It feels amazing," Gustafson said. "We're almost to the finish line!"

Marcus Aarsvold West Bend nears completion of nearly $25 million fire station built to last 75 years and survive disasters

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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