WEST BEND, Wis. — West Bend community members are coming together to support the survivor and extended family of a mother and her two children who were killed in an in-home shooting on Nov. 7.

Police said the mother and two children were shot by her boyfriend inside their home on East Washington Street. Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims.

Marcus Aarsvold West Bend community continues to unite around family and survivor after deadly tragedy

Two Culver's locations in the city held a fundraiser Wednesday, with 25 percent of the money made going to the family. The fundraiser ran through midnight.

People who live in West Bend showed up to support the family and said the day of the shooting isn't one they'll soon forget.

"Shock and a horrible, horrible feeling of tragedy, loss and a deep sadness," Joan Stanford said. "Doesn't seem enough to do, but it makes you thankful for what you have and it's an opportunity to help a lovely family as well."

Marcus Aarsvold Joan Stanford supported victims of in-home shooting in West Bend at Culver's fundraiser

Friends of one of the young girls who was killed showed up at the fundraiser to honor her memory.

"She was just so energetic and fun," Sophia Toerpe said. "I wish I had gotten to know her better before she passed."

Three high school girls at Culver's said it has been shocking and sad at school without her, but they feel supported by the adults and peers in their lives.

"It was all of us coming together," Katie Kobza said. "Even people who didn't even know her."

They came to Culver's so the young survivor of the shooting and their extended family members know people in the community really want to help them.

Marcus Aarsvold Kaitie Kobza, Sophia Toerpe and June Huber went to high school with one of the shooting victims in West Bend

"It's just nice to come together," June Huber said. "Show support and show that they are loved."

The friends plan on doing whatever they can to keep showing up for one another during this difficult time.

"I hope that by doing this I can show my support to them," Toerpe said. "And that they know we're here, we love them and they're seen."

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