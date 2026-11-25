SLINGER, Wis. — Washington County hasn't seen any natural snow yet this season, but that isn't stopping local ski areas from getting the slopes ready. Little Switzerland and Sunburst ski areas are creating their own snow, hoping to open as soon as they possibly can.

Marcus Aarsvold Washington County ski areas make their own snow as warmer winter looms

This winter is forecasted to be warmer with less snow — a challenge both ski and snowboard recreation organizations are fighting by making their own.

"It got really nice and cold for us," Jason Wood said. "So we're able to make a lot of snow."

Wood is the general manager at Sunburst.

Marcus Aarsvold Jason Wood is the general manager at Sunburst Ski Hill in Kewaskum

He and his team worked on digging a new pond to access 20 million gallons of water for snowmaking.

"So we fill it up over there," he said. "It catches all the rainwater over there from the top of the hill and then drops it right back into our snowmaking pond."

Despite El Niño and a warmer winter, Wood remains positive about winter recreation knowing forecasts often change.

"Mother Nature is going to do what she's going to do," he said. "So, we've just got to adapt to it."

Little Switzerland in Slinger also started making snow this week.

Marcus Aarsvold Rick Schmitz is the co-owner of Little Switzerland Ski Area in Slinger

"It is a challenging year," Rick Schmitz said. "But we are going to make snow at every single opportunity."

Schmitz co-owns Little Switzerland.

He and his team added three more snow guns, which they can run with technology directly from their phones, strategically spraying the man-made snow into piles that he said will last all season.

"Then it becomes its own igloo," he said. "It will literally store that snow. So, when it does get cold again, we'll add to it and this adds to the base of it."

Schmitz said their snow is actually more dense than natural snow and will help keep them open despite this year's higher predicted temperatures.

"We've been through seasons like this before," he said. "We always survive and we always make winter happen."

Both Sunburst and Little Switzerland staffers are optimistic about the season, but for now, it's too soon to tell exactly when they'll open.

Marcus Aarsvold Washington County ski areas make their own snow as warmer winter looms

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