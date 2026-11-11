Washington County offers domestic violence resources after 4 killed in home shooting in West Bend

WEST BEND, Wis. — It's an emotional week of grieving in West Bend following a shooting inside a home that left four people, including two children, dead.

West Bend Mayor Joel Ongert got emotional during the Common Council meeting at City Hall, asking for a moment of silence to think about those who were killed and those who survived a shooting inside a home on Saturday.

Marcus Aarsvold Washington County offers domestic violence resources after four killed in home shooting in West Bend



"A mother, daughter and a son lost their lives," Ongert said. "There's a 12-year-old girl who's going to need support for the rest of her life. So I just want to take a moment of silence and possibly prayer for the victims who lost their lives."

A growing memorial has formed where people are sharing their condolences. One message written on a cross reads, "We will carry you in our hearts forever."

Marcus Aarsvold Washington County offers domestic violence resources after four killed in home shooting in West Bend



Over at the Washington County Health and Human Services building, mental health advocates want people to know there's a place they can go for help.

Marcus Aarsvold Julie Driscoll is the Chief Health and Human Services Officer for Washington County

Julie Driscoll, chief health and human services officer for Washington County, understands the community is reeling from the sudden loss of this family and wants everyone to know they can walk in for immediate counseling for domestic violence help or just for mental health help.

"Until it happens to you or until you know someone, you don't often think about it," Driscoll said. "With this unfortunate tragedy, I think it's a good time for people to start thinking about the people in their lives or themselves. How can they get support? How can they get help?"

Here are resources available for the community:



Affiliated clinical services: 262-338-2717

24/7 Crisis and acute care line through Washington County Behavioral Health: 262-365-6565

Suicide crisis lifeline: 9-8-8

Text HOPELINE to 741741 for a messaging service

Friends, Inc.'s 24/7 crisis line: 262-334-7298

Marcus Aarsvold Washington County offers domestic violence resources after four killed in home shooting in West Bend



Driscoll hopes people in Washington County continue to help one another even when news headlines focus on other stories. She also said the suicide crisis line 988 or 211 are options to get help over the phone, even if it feels like there's no way out.

"As weeks go on and this tragedy passes," Driscoll said. "Then you forget every single day to think about your neighbors, friends, and family who might be struggling."

People can also call Friends Incorporated for domestic abuse help at 262-334-7298.

"It is hard to ask for help, but the help is there," she said. " There are people who really care and want to support people," Driscoll said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip