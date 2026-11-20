RICHFIELD, Wis. (TMJ4) — For Wisconsin deer hunters, the wait is almost over.

The state's nine-day gun deer season begins this weekend, sending hunters across Wisconsin into the woods. On Friday, some were making their final stops for ammunition, licenses and other supplies before heading out.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins spoke with local hunters making final preparations. Watch here:

More than the hunt: Wisconsin families embrace deer season traditions

At Cabela's in Richfield, Alex Thornburg was preparing to make the trip to Mountain, Wisconsin.

“Gonna get some extra ammunition, just some general supplies before heading up to hunt tomorrow,” Thornburg said.

He said a neighbor introduced him to deer hunting about three years ago, and the two have made a tradition of heading out together each gun season.

Todd Dolphin was also making a last-minute stop before hunting near Kewaskum.

“Gonna get a license. Wasn't sure if I was going to go or not,” Dolphin said.

But for both hunters, opening weekend is about much more than harvesting a deer.

“Just getting together with friends and family,” Dolphin said. “It ain't so much about getting a deer for me anymore, but just getting out of the city.”

For some of the family members who stay home while hunters head into the woods, opening weekend comes with traditions of its own.

The weekend has become known by some as “Deer Widows Weekend,” with spouses and other family members using the time to shop, eat out or spend time together.

Cyndi Frohmader, whose husband and father-in-law were heading to a cabin in Tomah for the hunt, said she and her daughter have their own plans.

“We hit coffee shops, holiday markets this time of year and go out to eat and drink,” Frohmader said. “Since she's 22, we have our own fun.”

For Frohmader, the traditions on both sides of opening weekend have something in common: time spent with family.

“I know my husband and son and father-in-law, they love this time of year, and it isn't just about the hunt,” she said. “It really is about being together and reminiscing about old times and making new memories all the time.”

And with some of the hunters away, Frohmader said there is one other advantage: getting a head start on holiday shopping without anyone discovering what she's buying.

“Checking it off while I can while people aren't around to snoop,” she joked.

Whether it's a weekend in the woods or a trip to a holiday market, opening weekend remains a Wisconsin tradition families are finding their own ways to celebrate.

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