HARTFORD, Wis. — This year could be the last stop for the "Santa Train" in Hartford.

The historic holiday train tradition kicked off the Christmas season this past weekend, but due to an expensive budget, the historic steam locomotive might not ever run again.

Hundreds of people, if not more, start their holiday season in Hartford at the Santa Train.

Marcus Aarsvold Jared Childress is president of the Steam Locomotive Heritage Association

"Seeing the faces and the reactions of the kids," Jared Childres said. "It is just something that is really special."

Childress runs the Steam Locomotive Heritage Association, which spends days preparing and then running the 1003 steam engine train, which dates back to 1913. It has to be completely rebuilt in 2028 due to federal laws, meaning his crew needs to raise at least $500,000 by the end of 2027 to keep the tradition going.

"Unless we are able to raise that money," he said. "The engine will become a static exhibit."

The crew said the train transports people back in time.

"It's really important to preserve any and all history because once it's gone, it's gone," Asa Morey said. "It's also extremely rewarding to look out at the crowd and see how many hundreds of people are here just to see this. It's really rewarding. It makes all of the work worth it."

Morey provides firing and mechanical assistance for the Steam Locomotive Heritage Association. He is from Campbellsport and wants younger generations to take an interest in the railway's history.

Marcus Aarsvold Janine Prusow, Brandon Prusow, Ellie Prusow, and Lilly Prusow live in Hartford

Hartford families like the Prusows bring their kids to see Santa on the train every year. They said the holidays would lose their charm without the train.

"I know I'd be devastated," Ellie Prusow said. I feel like a lot of the kids and the people coming back every year would be really really disappointed to lose this.”

"Just seeing kids' excitement," Brandon Prusow said. "And seeing the magic of Christmas come back to you as an adult."

Others, like Erick Leintz, agree.

Marcus Aarsvold Erick Leintz lives in Hartford

"We need it to keep going for all of the generations," he said. "I have a newborn; she needs to see it and be out here with her kids. So, it ain't going anywhere!"

Childress and his steam locomotive team are trying to spread the word about the need for donations.

"We're doing our best to keep it all alive," he said. “Hartford is our home. So, we are proud to be located here, bring this to the community and bring visitors from all over the country to Hartford.”

They're hoping to keep their steam engine chugging along, one donation at a time.

Marcus Aarsvold Historic holiday 'Santa Train' tradition might not return to Hartford without $500,000 in donations

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