Former MPD officer identified as one of four deceased in West Bend quadruple death investigation

WEST BEND — The West Bend Police Department has identified one of the four people found dead Saturday inside a West Bend home as 54-year-old David Slawnikowski.

Multiple law enforcement sources tell TMJ4 that Slawnikowski is the deceased suspect and a former Milwaukee police officer.

West Bend police responded to the home on Washington Street Saturday, where they found a man, woman, boy, girl and a family dog dead. Another girl was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition, based on the last update we received from West Bend police.

West Bend police told TMJ4 that everyone within the home was "connected" to each other, and they believe the suspect was inside the home among the people who were found dead.

We have yet to learn details from the West Bend police investigation about what might have led up to the deaths, other than that a firearm believed to be involved in the incident was recovered inside the home.

The Milwaukee Employees’ Retirement System's executive director confirmed Slawnikowski retired on disability benefits in 2012, after serving for more than 13 years.

A memorial continues to grow with balloons, teddy bears and flowers along the edge of the property on Washington Street.

West Bend police told us Monday that the investigation remains active. A spokesperson said the department does not intend to release the names of the three deceased victims out of respect for their family — and to protect the identity of the surviving victim.

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