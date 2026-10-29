Brewers World Series run unites Washington County fans

SLINGER, Wis. — Brewers fans across Washington County packed watch parties from Kewaskum all the way down to Germantown to celebrate the team's run to a World Series championship — a win that for many breaks what they call a decades-long curse.
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The excitement was through the roof in Slinger at Raceway Sports Bar and Grill, where fans like Milenko said the moment has been a lifetime in the making.
"I've waited 42 years," he said. "All my life for this point right now."
At the youth baseball park in the Town of Erin, the celebrations were a little more kid-friendly.
"Hopefully some of these young kids can look up to some of these MLB players as inspiration," Debra Weber said. "And as role models as well."
At Buzdums in Germantown, lifelong Brewers fans were emotional — and made sure to bring their lucky pins and Bob Uecker cards with them.
"Ecstatic!" Glenn Bachmann said when describing how he was feeling. "It's a once in a lifetime experience!"
For fans at the Game 5 World Series watch parties, the Brewers bring people together.
"It's a real close family here," Milenko said. "Freedom! Freedom for breaking the curse of not having it for 44 years."
And now, with a World Series win, it means even more to those who came out to watch parties all week in municipalities across Washington County.
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