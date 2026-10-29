SLINGER, Wis. — Brewers fans across Washington County packed watch parties from Kewaskum all the way down to Germantown to celebrate the team's run to a World Series championship — a win that for many breaks what they call a decades-long curse.

See the full story in the video below

Brewers World Series run unites Washington County fans

The excitement was through the roof in Slinger at Raceway Sports Bar and Grill, where fans like Milenko said the moment has been a lifetime in the making.

"I've waited 42 years," he said. "All my life for this point right now."

Marcus Aarsvold Milenko is a Brewers fan celebrating in Slinger

At the youth baseball park in the Town of Erin, the celebrations were a little more kid-friendly.

"Hopefully some of these young kids can look up to some of these MLB players as inspiration," Debra Weber said. "And as role models as well."

Marcus Aarsvold Debra Weber is a Brewers fan celebrating in the Town of Erin

At Buzdums in Germantown, lifelong Brewers fans were emotional — and made sure to bring their lucky pins and Bob Uecker cards with them.

"Ecstatic!" Glenn Bachmann said when describing how he was feeling. "It's a once in a lifetime experience!"

For fans at the Game 5 World Series watch parties, the Brewers bring people together.

Marcus Aarsvold Glenn Bachmann is a Brewers fan celebrating in Germantown

"It's a real close family here," Milenko said. "Freedom! Freedom for breaking the curse of not having it for 44 years."

And now, with a World Series win, it means even more to those who came out to watch parties all week in municipalities across Washington County.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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