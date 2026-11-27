KEWASKUM, Wis. — Village and township members in Kewaskum are continuing to push back against the development of land that would become a housing, hotel and sports complex called Smokey's Crossing.

Since August, TMJ4 News has been covering proposed plans to build the project in Kewaskum. At this week's joint plan commission and village board meeting, residents like Sandy Ress and Jack Felton received rounds of applause for speaking out against the project.

"What is being proposed is not what is desired by your citizens of this community," Ress said. "You guys keep saying nothing is set in stone or decided upon yet. But, the same plan keeps getting pushed forward."

Village of Kewaskum As the Smokey's Crossing development process continues, so does the resistance from Kewaskum residents

Felton went as far as creating a survey on Facebook asking for people's input, sharing his results.

"So far that's over 100 people from the survey that don't want the big stuff," he said. " They want the small-town Kewaskum feel."

Board members from the smaller Town of Kewaskum live on the same road next to the property. They're also against the project.

Marcus Aarsvold As the Smokey's Crossing development process continues, so does the resistance from Kewaskum residents

"I just would ask that you do your research and make sure the things that you're allowing in the township are truly what's going to be better for the village as well as the township," Holly Knoeck said. "Gecause it affects all of us."

As it sits, the landowners are asking the village to rezone the property from agricultural to mixed use and to increase the number of housing units a developer could build on site.

"I beg you to listen to the people and serve them well," Anne Trautner said. "Be brave. It is okay to say no to it."

Everyone who spoke out said they're not against development, but they are against something large scale like this 130-acre plan.

"It's as if everything we're saying falls on deaf ears," Ress said.

The village board decided to table the proposal, meaning no final decision was made. Interim President Mary Schlitt promised they're listening.

"I don't want them to feel that they haven't been heard," she said. "I know that's what they continue saying. There are so many things involved that have to go on before we can come to the public with a decision or a solution."

The next time this development will come up is at the joint meeting on December 7th in Kewaskum.

Village of Kewaskum As the Smokey's Crossing development process continues, so does the resistance from Kewaskum residents

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