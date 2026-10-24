AI military drone maker Rownd Inc begins building and testing its specialty drones in Washington County

JACKSON, Wis. — A Wisconsin native is bringing his artificial intelligence military drone company to Washington County, where he and his co-workers are renting space off of Rise Way to build and test specialty drones. The company's address sits in Jackson, along the Jackson-Richfield border.

Robert Thelen, CEO and cofounder of Rownd Inc, picked Washington County because of the space it offers to test his drones, which he then sells to the military to use in battle.

Marcus Aarsvold Robert Thelen is the CEO and co-founder of Rownd, Inc.

Thelen said the artificial intelligence in his drones works differently than data centers. He said it runs without the internet and works more as a robot to help control where the drone flies.

"It's not scary, it's just different," Thelen said. "I think being open about it and really showing the cool stuff that's going on in this world is the best way to build that trust."

He understands some people have reservations about AI and technology used to record images, video and information.

"After we explain that we're not Flock and that we're not the DNR out flying our drones, it's very positive," he said. "When we talk about the military mission and the fact that we're helping war fighters, they become even more positive."

Thelen said the goal is to make the technology as intuitive as possible for whoever is operating it.

Marcus Aarsvold AI military drone maker Rownd Inc starts building and testing products in Washington County

"Our job is to make drones as smart as possible," he said. "So, whoever is operating them, be it war fighters, civilians or contractors they can simply tell the drone what to do and it goes off and does it."

TMJ4 News knocked on three neighbors' doors and got the same reaction from each: They did not know about the drones, but they are not concerned about Rownd, Inc. testing and building the technology nearby. The neighbors TMJ4 News spoke with said they don't have a problem with the drones flying above the farm fields.

Daniel Marks, who lives near the new drone manufacturer in the Town of Jackson, said this kind of company is needed now and more so in the future.

"Happy to see it!" he said. "Everybody has AI in their pocket with their phone. So, if they're going to use AI to guide these drones, so be it."

Thelen said the company plans to keep an open line of communication with the public about its work.

Marcus Aarsvold Daniel Marks lives near the new drone manufacturer in the Town of Jackson

"We talk to local farmers before we fly over their land to make sure that we have their permission," he said. "We don't have to do that but I think that's an important part to try to build relationships. I think it's helped quite a bit."

If people have any questions about Rownd Inc, the company is hosting an open house Tuesday at the Hartford Airport at 10 a.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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