LYONS, Wis. — A woman was injured Tuesday morning after an apparent explosion substantially damaged a home in the Town of Lyons in Walworth County.

Walworth County Sheriff Dave Gerber said the county’s communications center received a call around 8:07 a.m. reporting a possible house explosion on Moelter Drive, just outside Lake Geneva.

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Woman injured in house explosion in Walworth County

Deputies and fire crews responded and found the home substantially damaged. Gerber said deputies were able to make verbal contact with a woman who was still inside.

Firefighters later reached the woman and rescued her from the home. She was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Authorities believe she was the only person inside the home at the time. Gerber said no responding firefighters or deputies were believed to have been injured.

Investigators are now working to determine what caused the explosion. Gerber said preliminary information suggests a propane leak may have played a role, but emphasized that the cause has not been confirmed.

A nearby horse farm owner, Caitlin Carmody, told TMJ4 News a loud boom woke her around 5:30 a.m., hours before authorities received the call about the house.

“It just sounded like a very large explosion, like it rattled the earth, honestly,” Carmody said.

Carmody said the boom shook her entire farm and spooked her horses. She initially thought something had happened on her own property, but found nothing unusual there.

Gerber said deputies had responded earlier in the morning after receiving a report of a loud noise but were unable to locate its source. Investigators have not determined whether that earlier noise was connected to the explosion later discovered on Moelter Drive.

The Town of Lyons Fire Department and Walworth County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate. Gerber said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no ongoing danger to the public.

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