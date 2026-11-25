WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater is known for its university, but the city wants more people to permanently settle down there long after graduation. Nicci Erdmann heeded the call and is now a proud homeowner.

TMJ4 Nicci Erdmann and her family celebrates their move into their new home.

Erdmann received the keys to her townhome built by Habitat for Humanity of Walworth County just outside of downtown Whitewater.

"I'm proud, overwhelmed, joyful, all of the things," said Erdmann, who will raise her three children within her new home. "When I see a challenge, something that I am determined to do for my children more than anything, I set my mind to it."

TMJ4 A townhome development in Whitewater built by Habitat for Humanity of Walworth County.

TMJ4 covered the Habitat for Humanity build while it was in progress, as well as Whitewater's strategy to grow and maintain its population by building more new housing.

"Right now, I believe less than five percent of UW-Whitewater graduates remain and live in Whitewater post-graduation," said Whitewater community development director Mason Becker. "Anything we can do to bump that up a little bit is going to be a long-term win for our community."

TMJ4 A sign welcoming visitors to Whitewater.

Becker cited the Habitat for Humanity workforce housing and the Stonehaven homes rising along East Bluff Road.

TMJ4 covered the groundbreaking for Stonehaven's homes this summer. Four homes are finished so far and all of them are occupied.

TMJ4 A home in Whitewater's new Stonehaven development is already occupied.

"I think we really have a bright future in the city of Whitewater," Becker said.

Whitewater is currently the most-populous city in Walworth County with more than 15,000 residents.

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