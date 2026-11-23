LYNDON TOWNSHIP, Wis — Three lifelong friends are bringing old farm equipment back to life, one repair at a time. Jim Backhouse, Joe, and Gregg Hilbelink have known each other since kindergarten. All three grew up on farms, where they learned early how to fix broken machinery.

Their latest project was a Uni-System, a machine introduced in the 1970s that allowed farmers to use different attachments powered by a single engine. But this machine had seen better days.

“It spent 10 years in a junkyard and we brought it back to life,” said Backhouse.

The group tracked down the nearly 50-year-old machine and spent time repairing it until it was running again. When they first brought it back, they needed a tractor just to move it.

For Joe Hilbelink, however, the project was about more than restoring a piece of farming history. The machine once belonged to his father, who eventually sold it. Decades later, Joe found it sitting in a junkyard in Minnesota.

“It still had the same radio in it from way back when we were kids,” said Joe.

Hearing that familiar radio brought back memories of working on his family's farm.

“One of the afternoons, I was driving it along and listening to the classic radio station from Milwaukee here, and it was like being back in the 80s when I was running it, picking corn on the farm,” said Joe.

Now, the trio is already working on their next project: restoring an old tractor. Gregg Hilbelink said they have rebuilt the tractor's transmission and are preparing to put it back together.

Although Gregg is already retired and Joe and Jim are nearing retirement, the friends say working on old equipment gives them a reason to stay connected.

“It keeps our past alive as we talk about things while we're doing these and enjoying that,” Joe said.

Their projects have also attracted attention online. One of their videos showing the Uni-System chopping corn received about 38,000 views. Joe said there is a passionate community of people who still appreciate the machines.

The three friends never set out to become social media stars. They simply wanted to repair old equipment, share their knowledge and enjoy time together. With a barn full of machinery waiting for repairs, they have plenty of projects ahead — and plenty more stories to share.

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