SHEBOYGAN, Wis — The Sheboygan Police Department is asking the Fire and Police Commission to remove Lt. Bill Adams from the force over two separate disciplinary charges, with a public hearing underway to determine whether the allegations warrant his dismissal.

During Monday's public hearing, Kyle Gulya, an attorney for the police department, questioned Assistant Police Chief Douglas Teunissen about Adams' conduct.

Watch TMJ4 News reporter John Kim's story in the video below:

Sheboygan Police Department seeks to fire lieutenant over two disciplinary violations at hearing

"Was Lieutenant Adams a good teammate to you?"

"Not in this circumstance," Teunissen responded.

The first charge centers on a department office renovation. Police Chief Kurt Zempel ordered a former computer server room to be converted into Adams' office. The department accuses Adams of going around the chain of command and publicly objecting to the project.

"He is constantly defiant, and working against the order of this department," said Teunissen.

The second set of charges involves a city-owned computer. The department accuses Adams of using it during work hours in January to work on personal court documents related to his own legal battle with the city.

"He has no shame in misusing city property and resources for pursuing his own civil litigation against the police and fire commission," said Gulya.

Adams disputes both allegations. He says he wasn't given clear instructions on the office project and that the department has no proof he used the computer outside his lunch break.

The dispute comes after years of tensions. In 2024, Adams sued the police and fire commission after being removed from the police chief race. Last year, he was suspended without pay, but a judge ordered the department to reinstate him and pay back wages. Adams says after returning, he was assigned to special projects instead of a regular lieutenant position.

"Did I explain that I did not believe the department had authority to create a sixth lieutenant position, and that I expected to be assigned to one of the regular lieutenant positions?" said Adams.

At least two more public hearings are scheduled through Wednesday. After the hearings, the Sheboygan Fire and Police Commission will make the final decision on whether Adams should be dismissed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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