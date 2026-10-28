Sheboygan Pasty Company plans to give away 5,000 calzones and pasties if Brewers win World Series

SHEBOYGAN, Wis — A Sheboygan family-owned business is making a big promise to Milwaukee Brewers fans: If the team wins the World Series, it plans to give away 5,000 handmade calzones and pasties.

Sheboygan Pasty Company owner Tony Ranieri said the idea was inspired by his childhood memories of the Brewers and a familiar local promotion. Ranieri was 7 years old when Milwaukee last played in the World Series in 1982. He remembers sneaking a look at the games on a small black-and-white television in his bedroom.

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“With the lights off in my bedroom, and little, tiny, little black-and-white TV, trying to watch it on that, and until I got busted, and my parents let me come watch it in the living room for a little bit,” Ranieri recalled.

Years later, he wanted to create a promotion of his own, inspired by George Webb restaurants’ promise of free hamburgers if the Brewers won 12 games in a row.

“If the Brewers win the World Series, we can give away free pasties, wouldn’t that be awesome?” said Ranieri.

At Sheboygan Pasty Company, the calzones and pasties are handmade, with employees adding their own touches to each product. Chelle, who has worked at the business for three years, said she can recognize her pasties since she puts 23 crimps along the edges. She recalled a customer who searched through the freezer to find the pasties she had made.

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“I had a customer one time that went through the whole freezer just to buy the pasties I crimped, so, it was a good feeling,” said Chelle.

The planned giveaway also aims to support the community. The business is partnering with the Sheboygan County Warming Center and Food Bank to raise money for people in need.

“Be able to help people and make sure they’re not going hungry is very important for us,” said Ranieri.

Chelle said she is glad the effort could help people who may struggle to find enough food.

“We have a lot other people out here who don’t always get a lot of food to eat. And so, if we can provide that, that’s great,” she said.

If the Brew Crew wins the World Series, fans can visit Sheboygan Pasty Company on Nov. 1, beginning at 11 a.m., to receive free calzones and pasties.

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