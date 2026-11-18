SHEBOYGAN, Wis — A Sheboygan nonprofit is looking for more volunteers as demand for meal deliveries continues to grow, especially heading into the winter months.

Fresh Meals on Wheels has been delivering meals to older adults and people with disabilities since 1970. The organization currently has 180 delivery volunteers and serves 415 people every day. So far this year, it has delivered 90,000 meals, which is a record high.

For volunteers like Vickie Butzen, the job goes beyond dropping off food.

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"It's more of a friendship that we established with these folks," said Butzen.

Butzen, who lives in Howards Grove, said volunteers also check on recipients' well-being during deliveries.

"We get to know their interests, and we check on them. It's like a wellness check as well. Ask them if they're using their walker…" she said.

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Gay Savinski lives alone and receives meals every day.

"They're wonderful. They're very nice people, very friendly!" said Savinski.

Fresh Meals on Wheels CEO Allison Laine said 77% of recipients have significant physical or mental limitations. Some also require meals prepared to meet specific dietary needs.

One of them is Suzan Leibowitz, who receives meals three times a week. She says the organization accommodates her difficulty chewing.

WATCH: Sheboygan nonprofit seeks more volunteers as demand for meal deliveries grows

Sheboygan nonprofit seeks more volunteers as demand for meal deliveries grows

"My meals are served, what's called mechanical. It's all cut up. They do it right there, anytime, perfect," Leibowitz said.

About 60% of recipients receive meals at no cost based on their household income. However, while grocery prices remain high, community contributions to the nonprofit have dropped 30%.

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"We need our community to help us so that we can continue to say yes and deliver those meals to people in need," said Laine.

The organization has added two delivery routes this year, bringing its total to 34. But it needs more volunteers to keep up with demand. For every new route, Laine said, the organization needs at least 30 additional volunteers.

Fred Gager began delivering meals three months ago after retiring as a Sheboygan city bus driver.

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"Some of these people see no one but us. And so, they're always happy to chat for a bit," said Gager.

He said more volunteers are needed as more people seek assistance.

"More people want to get on the program, and we don't have enough people to supply. So, all the help will be welcome," Gager said.

Fresh Meals on Wheels hopes to add another delivery route by the end of the year.

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