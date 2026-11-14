Sheboygan Falls School Community shares excitement after the facility improvement funding referendum passes

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis — Students at Sheboygan Falls High School have opportunities to learn skills beyond traditional classroom lessons, including welding, woodworking and other hands-on career and technical education programs.

But school officials say aging facilities have made it increasingly difficult to keep up with student interest and provide the space needed for those classes.

That is expected to change after Sheboygan Falls voters approved a $65.7 million school referendum this year, following two previous failed attempts.

Fiona Bryant, a senior at Sheboygan Falls High School, says classes offered through the school's E-Wing program give students opportunities to explore different career paths and apply what they learn in the classroom. In one class, Bryant used math concepts to create woodworking projects.

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“I think it’s very important for students to understand that there are different options after high school. It doesn’t just have to be a four-year college,” said Bryant.

She said the hands-on classes allow students to step away from traditional coursework and learn something new.

However, the district says limited space and aging facilities sometimes force students to wait before enrolling in certain classes.

“Unfortunately, at times, we have to tell students they have to wait to take the classes, which is never a fun thing to say to a student who’s excited to take one of those classes,” said the Superintendent for the School District of Sheboygan Falls Zach Pethan.

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He says the high school building was constructed in 1969, and much of the original structure remains in use, and Klohie Behling, who graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 2016, now teaches Business Education as a teacher at the school and coaches girls' soccer. She says some of the building's limitations have remained unchanged since she was a student.

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"They were just blown away that some of the boys in our school didn’t realize that the girls don’t have 2 locker rooms," said Behling.

The $65.7 million referendum will fund several improvements across the district, including:



Renovating the E-Wing to expand spaces for welding, woodworking, manufacturing, agriculture and automotive classes.

Adding new science labs, STEM classrooms, culinary education spaces and an expanded library.

Modernizing classrooms, the auditorium, gymnasium, locker rooms and fitness facilities.

Replacing aging plumbing and updating restrooms to meet ADA accessibility requirements.

Improving student drop-off and pick-up areas to enhance school safety.

The referendum's approval comes after years of debate over the district's facility needs. It will increase property taxes for Sheboygan Falls homeowners. For example, a homeowner with a house valued at $500,000 is expected to pay additional an $80 of property tax every year, according to the school district.

Charlie Hayon, a Sheboygan Falls resident, said he voted in favor of the referendum for the first time this year, despite having questions about the additional funding.

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"For the many years, they've been trying to get their funding for that," said Hayon. "I figured, if there's a lot of signs out, I think I vote for it."

For Bryant, who hopes to become a teacher in the future, the improvements represent an investment in future generations of students.

“I just really hope that this encourages people to foster that level of learning, not only in themselves, but in their brothers, sisters, and siblings and future kids as well,” said Bryant.

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